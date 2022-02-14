FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Halma plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

HLMAF stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halma has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

