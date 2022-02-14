Envista Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $3,998,115. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.