Morgan Sindall Group’s (MGNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on the stock.

MGNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,250 ($30.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,235 ($30.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,404 ($18.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($36.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,346.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,390.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

