Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSX. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.04) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.92).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 975 ($13.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 913.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 887.80. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.66).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

