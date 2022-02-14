Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $98.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 804.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

