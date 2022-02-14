Analysts Set Expectations for Smiths Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Smiths Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
