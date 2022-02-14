KeyCorp Weighs in on American Assets Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for American Assets Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAT. Mizuho downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

