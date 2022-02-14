FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
URBN stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
