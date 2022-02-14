FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

URBN stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

