Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.81. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.54.

Shares of SLF opened at C$69.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.51. The company has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.04 and a one year high of C$74.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.