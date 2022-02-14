Atlas (ATCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ATCO opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Atlas has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atlas by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

