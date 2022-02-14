Analyzing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and PetroChina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 5.07 -$48.18 million $0.74 7.76 PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.36 $2.75 billion $7.03 7.84

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroChina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15% PetroChina 3.53% 6.14% 3.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 PetroChina 1 3 2 1 2.43

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.31%. PetroChina has a consensus target price of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 34.33%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than PetroChina.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats PetroChina on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

