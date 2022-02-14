Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 206.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 174,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 99.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.