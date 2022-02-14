Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.83 ($15.89).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.00 ($10.35) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.25. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.05).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

