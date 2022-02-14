AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a £100 ($135.23) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.23) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.47) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,510 ($115.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £131.86 billion and a PE ratio of 106.38. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,503.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,582.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.96) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.