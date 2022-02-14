Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

CAPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.66).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.30) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 154 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

