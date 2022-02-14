Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €71.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.50 ($108.62).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.66 and a 200-day moving average of €72.94.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

