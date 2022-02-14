HSBC Upgrades Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.20 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.