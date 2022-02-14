BMO Capital Markets Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

AETUF opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.40. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.