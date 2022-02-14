Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$14.95 and a twelve month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.92.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

