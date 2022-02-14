GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Lowered to C$4.10 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a na rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial raised their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of GGD opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.31. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$854.38 million and a P/E ratio of 95.94.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

