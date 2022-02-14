Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,453 shares of company stock worth $336,605. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.