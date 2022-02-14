Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Zynga by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

