Research Analysts Set Expectations for LCI Industries’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE LCII opened at $122.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $113.48 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

