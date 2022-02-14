ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

