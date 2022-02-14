ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PRA opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
