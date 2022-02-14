Head-To-Head Comparison: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coupang and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 103.36%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 3.30 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.89 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

