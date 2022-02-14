Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

ELY stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

