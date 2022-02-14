Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Decreased by Analyst

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Copa stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Copa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,853,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $197,875,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Copa by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

