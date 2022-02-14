Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
