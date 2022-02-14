Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) Rises By 425.0%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCAI stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is based in Seattle, Washington.

