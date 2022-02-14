Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,000 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the January 15th total of 160,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

