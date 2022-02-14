Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 471.1% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:TRIS opened at $9.77 on Monday. Tristar Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
About Tristar Acquisition I
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.