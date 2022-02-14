Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 471.1% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:TRIS opened at $9.77 on Monday. Tristar Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

