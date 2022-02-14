Zacks: Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.38. South State posted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $87.45 on Monday. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.73. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

