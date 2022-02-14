Precision Drilling’s (PD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PD. cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.27.

Shares of PD opened at C$67.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.02. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$69.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

