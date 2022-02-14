Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.00.

SAP opened at C$29.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.50. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.21 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

