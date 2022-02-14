OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.88.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

