Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.93.
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 209,314 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
