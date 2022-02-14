Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $100.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 209,314 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

