MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. On average, analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYTE opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 55.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYTE. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

