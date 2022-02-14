Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ABG opened at $161.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

