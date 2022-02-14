Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ABG opened at $161.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
