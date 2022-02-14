Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE IRT opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $25.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
