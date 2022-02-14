Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IRT opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

