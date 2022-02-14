Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SM opened at $37.24 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

