Barrick Gold (ABX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.38 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$46.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.46.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

