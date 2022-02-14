Truist Financial Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

VOYA opened at $70.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $5,505,064. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.