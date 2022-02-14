Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$114.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$87.85 and a 12 month high of C$115.77.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $745,075.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.