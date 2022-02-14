Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Lowered by William Blair

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Equifax by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 355,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,940,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,242,000 after purchasing an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 37,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

