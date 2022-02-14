B. Riley Weighs in on Ducommun Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ducommun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

