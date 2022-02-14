Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

