Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.46 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Transcat reported sales of $48.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

TRNS stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $549.11 million, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

