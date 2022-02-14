Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,006,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.