Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $837.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $753.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BYD opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

