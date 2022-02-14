Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 526.7% from the January 15th total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.